Hanceville students selected for Girls, Boys State Published 12:33 am Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Two Hanceville students recently have been selected for Girls State and Boys State, a leadership and citizenship program sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary and the American Legion.

The programs aim to educate and empower high school students through immersive experiences in government, civic responsibility and public service. Candidates are selected based on qualities such as a strong interest in government and current events, leadership abilities, high moral character, above-average academic achievement and active participation in their schools and communities.

Giovanny Robles Martinez has been selected to represent Boys State. Attending both Hanceville High School and Wallace State Community College, Martinez is on track to earn both his high school diploma and an Associate of Science in General Studies by May 2026. He maintains a 3.85 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society. Martinez participates in multiple extracurricular activities, including the marching, symphonic and jazz bands, as well as the high school math team. He earned 4th place at the 2024 Cullman County Science Fair and serves as a board member of the First Source for Women Young Professionals Board, where he receives leadership training and customer service experience. Martinez is also a dedicated volunteer, known for his positive attitude, teamwork and commitment to community service. Martinez is also bilingual in Spanish and English.

Brooke Brannan has been selected to represent Girls State. Brannan is a junior at Hanceville High School and part of Wallace State Community College’s Fast Track Academy. Brannan maintains a 3.8 GPA while balancing rigorous academic coursework and extensive community involvement. She has completed more than 90 hours of community service having actively participated in several leadership organizations, including the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Program, TRIO and Youth Leadership Development Program. She has held various leadership roles such as treasurer of Future Business Leaders of America and ambassador for the business program at CATA and serves as Historian for Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society at Wallace State. She has received multiple academic awards, including first place at the Hanceville High Science Fair, third place at the Cullman County Science Fair and the November Fast Track shining Star Award. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Brannan works part-time, serves as the Hanceville High School mascot, and volunteers with the Leo Club and Diamond Dolls.