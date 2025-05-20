David Moss Jr. announces re-election campaign for Cullman City Council – Place 2 Published 3:21 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

David Moss Jr., current member of the Cullman City Council, has officially announced his campaign for re-election.

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Cullman,” Moss said. “Over the past term, we’ve made great strides in improving infrastructure, supporting local businesses and enhancing the quality of life for our residents. I’m running for re-election to keep that momentum going.”

In a press release, Moss pointed to his role on the Cullman City Council contributing to the success of projects such as the new civic center/OmniPlex, the landfill partnership with Cullman County, improvements at local schools, expansion of Cullman Regional Airport, revitalization of downtown, the purchase and renovation of the new community arts facility and much more.

Moss, a lifelong Cullman resident and longtime community advocate, states that he has focused his efforts on “responsible growth, transparency in government and listening to the needs of citizens.”

According to a statement, during his time on the council, he has “been instrumental in supporting economic development initiatives, improving public services and maintaining the city’s small-town values while preparing for future challenges.”

Moss emphasized that his priorities will continue to include infrastructure improvements, public safety, fiscal responsibility and strengthening community engagement. Moss cited key projects he will continue to work on, and is excited to see come to fruition, such as the “widening and relocation of the St. Bernard Bridge on U.S. 278 and the 10-year financial commitment to the city schools.”

“I take the future of Cullman very seriously because it is my home and home to my children and grandchildren. Together, we can continue to build a city we’re all proud of,” Moss added.

Moss is married to Mary Leah (Ballew) who is also a lifelong resident of Cullman. They have three children, Thomas (Nina), Mary Beth (Lance Cleveland) and Katie (Jansen Acton) and three grandchildren, Ada, Grady and Caleb.

The election for Cullman City Council will take place on Aug. 26, 2025.