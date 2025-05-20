Cullman City councilman Johnny Cook seeking re-election Published 11:21 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Longtime Cullman resident and community member, Johnny Cook, is seeking re-election to the Cullman City Council.

In a press release, Cook touted Cullman’s growth during his time on the council – retail and shopping opportunities, dining options, commercial development, new and expanding industry, housing, schools, medical, festivals, entertainment and quality of life.

“City government plays a vital role in all of these areas, and I am extremely proud of our accomplishments,” Cook said.

According to a press release, “just, “Johnny,” as he prefers to be called, has been an engaged member, playing an integral role with numerous improvements and investments during a time in which the City of Cullman has seen its largest growth since post World War II.”

Cook serves in Place 3 and chairs the council’s public works committee with responsibility over the city garage, city sanitation and the city street departments, but noted that every council member votes and participates in every aspect of the city government.

“We all share our views and make decisions on financing, public safety and city services,” Cook stated. “Each one of us has input and that input stems from the voices of those we represent. A significant sanitation accomplishment was working together and partnering with the Cullman County Commission to purchase the landfill. Disposing of waste will not be a concern for nearly 100 years.”

According to the press release, in 2021, Cook “worked with federal, state and local leaders to secure a $14 million dollar grant to complete the widening of Highway 157. In 2024, he worked to find funding to widen U.S. 278 and the Saint Bernard bridge. The city garage has been brought up to modern times with state-of-the-art computers, equipment and tools. The garage is staffed with certified technicians who also possess emergency vehicle certifications. This has allowed the city to stop outsourcing all body and mechanical work.”

Plans for the future include the above noted widening of U.S. 278, partnering with the Cullman County Commission to complete a new landfill scale house and a large paving schedule throughout the city.

He and his wife, Dawn are parents of three children and eight grandchildren.

Cook is a member, and a deacon, at Christ Covenant Presbyterian Church and frequently leads a mission team from the church to Greece. He also is a supporter of the Foundry Farm.

“I’ve been blessed by the voters to serve and play a role in improving our community. They trusted me and I’ve never lost sight of that,” Cook said “We’ve seen increased revenue without increased taxes. We’ve seen larger investments in our schools without increased taxes. And we’ve seen increased quality of life opportunities without increased taxes. However, what I’m most proud about is the fact that God blessed me with such a great community in which He’s allowed me to serve, and I humbly pray that if it is His will and, in His plans, I will be allowed to continue serving such a great community with the utmost honesty and integrity.”