STEM education comes to life at CCPS Published 3:25 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

STEM education came to life at Cullman City Primary School last week with a show that — literally — blew the students away.

Part of a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) show coordinated with the Southern Research Group, the event was held at CCPS on May 8 with all kindergarten through second grade students in attendance, with pre-K students watching via livestream.

Students had a chance to learn about combustion, extreme cold and more, all in a safe and controlled environment.

The presentation focused on the three main forms of matter — solids, liquids, and gases — and featured a series of engaging science demonstrations. In the first portion of the show, students were introduced to chemical reactions, including exothermic and combustion reactions and learned about the key elements of combustion: fuel, energy, and oxygen.

The second portion highlighted the properties of liquid nitrogen and its effects on different phases of matter. One demonstration involved cooling a balloon — nicknamed Ollie the Octopus — with liquid nitrogen to show how gases compress under extreme cold. As it returned to room temperature, the balloon re-inflated and floated up toward the ceiling, helping students observe the change in state firsthand.

The event concluded with the creation of a large cloud using liquid nitrogen and warm water, filling the room with mist and reinforcing the scientific concepts in a memorable way.

“This was a meaningful experience for our students and aligned so well with our larger STEM education goals,” CCPS STEM and math intervention teacher Anna Anderson said. “The kids had so much fun.”