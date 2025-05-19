Kim Hall announces candidacy for Cullman City Council – Place 5 Published 3:44 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Kim Hall has officially announced her candidacy for Place 5 on the Cullman City Council.

A graduate of Cullman High School, Hall holds a bachelor’s degree from Athens State University, a master’s degree from the University of Alabama, and an Educational Specialist degree from the University of North Alabama. Her career spans more than 30 years in education serving in Cullman City Schools, including service as Cullman High School principal, and most recently a state and national level school improvement leadership consultant.

Hall is a graduate of Cullman Chamber of Commerce Leadership Cullman, was named United Way Loaned Executive of the Year, former Cullman City Schools’ Foundation Board Member and recipient of the Cullman Fine Arts Legacy Award. In 2024, she became certified as a John Maxwell Certified Leadership Coach. Hall currently serves as Director of Leadership Development for Bailey Education Group.

“I’m running for Place 5 because I believe Cullman’s best days are ahead — and I want to help lead us there,” Hall said in a press release. “I bring experience solving complex challenges, a heart for public service and a deep love for this community.”

The press release states, “Rooted in faith, family and a passion for building strong communities, Hall is entering the race with a bold platform focused on smart growth, transparent leadership and a bright future for Cullman.”

She and her husband, Mark Hall, own and operate Cullman AutoMall and they are active members of Temple Baptist Church.

According to the press release, her parents, Max and Kay Townson, “exemplified community service during Max’s two terms as mayor of Cullman — a legacy of leadership and civic dedication that continues to inspire her.”

“I am ready to serve the City of Cullman with experience, transparency and a commitment to building a strong future for our citizens,” Hall continued. “I will serve with energy, compassion, and an unwavering focus on what’s best for our families, neighborhoods, businesses and future.”