Dan McWhorter announces candidacy for District 12 House seat Published 2:12 am Monday, May 19, 2025

Dan McWhorter has announced his candidacy for the special Republican Primary Election for the Alabama District 12 House seat.

The Bremen, Alabama native is owner of Innovative Analytical Solutions LLC, a company he started more than 11 years ago.

“I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy for the republican nomination for state representative,” McWhorter said in a press release. “Fiscal management and strong leadership are crucial in the difficult economic times which lie ahead.”

McWhorter stated his platform included:

— A cap on all Cullman County property taxes for senior citizens 65 or older.

— A clean (no other attachments) lottery bill that will fund 2 years of college tuition for any high school graduate with a C average to a trade school, technical school or a 2-year junior college.

— Eliminate Daylight Savings Time. Alabama can fall back and not spring forward.

— No state taxes on overtime wages.

The Republican primary is scheduled for July 15.