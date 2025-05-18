(Gallery) Child Development Center graduation
Published 7:59 pm Sunday, May 18, 2025
Logan B. Sherrell, left, and Tyler Ramsey congratulate each other after graduation Sunday afternoon. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Daniel Louis Childers receives his diploma from CDC principal Trett Hardman. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Kendrick Wilson tosses his cap after commencement. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Kendrick Wilson receives his diploma from CDC principal Trett Hardman. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Laura Hopkins wipes away tears as she walks to receive her diploma from CDC principal Trett Hardman. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Laura Hopkins receives her diploma from CDC principal Trett Hardman. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Riley Caine McCarn receives his diploma from CDC principal Trett Hardman. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Robin Marie Adair receives her diploma from CDC principal Trett Hardman. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Scarlett Jade Latham receives her diploma from CDC principal Trett Hardman. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Spirit of Adversity Award award winner Tyler Ramsey with the family of Kadan Stansell Johnson for who the award is named. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
Tyler Ramsey gets a hug from Stacey Johnson after receiving the Kaden Stansell Johnson Spirit of Adversity award. Kaden was a student at the Child Development Center who died in 2021. Amanda Shavers | The Cullman Times
