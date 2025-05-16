PREP BASKETBALL: Boyd steps down at Vinemont; Brown to take over as varsity boys coach Published 5:58 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

1 of 2

Preston Boyd has stepped down as Vinemont’s varsity boys basketball coach.

Boyd, who spent seven seasons at the helm, informed the team of his decision on Thursday.

The 36-year-old told The Times he plans to pursue administrative opportunities.

Email newsletter signup

“Coaching and teaching over the past 13 years has been a privilege,” Boyd said. “There are so many people who have helped me get to this point of my career. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity that Dr. (Robin) Netherton gave me seven years ago. I know God has a plan for me and my family — and I’m ready to see what He has in store.”

Boyd guided the Eagles to the postseason twice during his tenure, which included a regular-season area title in 2024 — the first for Vinemont since the 2007-08 campaign.

Replacing Boyd will be James Brown, who served as the school’s varsity girls coach for six seasons before resigning to help Boyd as a varsity assistant and junior varsity boys coach this past winter. He won 32 games over his last two seasons as the varsity girls coach.

“I’m very excited to have this opportunity,” Brown said. “I’m excited for the new relationships to be formed as well. Those are what make the job great. Getting to coach basketball is a privilege and getting to do it in Cullman County is special. Following Preston will be a challenge — the leadership he has provided the program over the years is going to be a standard I have to live up to. But I’m taking over a team with tremendous potential and look forward to the challenge of unlocking it.”

Vinemont’s coaching change marks the sixth so far in The Times’ basketball coverage area.

Cold Springs’ varsity boys (Drew Adams), Good Hope’s varsity boys (Griffin Morris), Cold Springs’ varsity girls (Paige Adams) and Cullman’s varsity girls (Tammy West) will have new coaches on the bench next season as well. Hanceville, meanwhile, is still looking to fill its varsity girls post.