(Pet Talk) How pets enrich lives of elderly Published 8:50 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The number of adults aged 65 and older is growing, and older adults are at higher risk for social isolation and loneliness due to changes in health and social connections that can come with growing older, according to the National Institute On Aging. The companionship of a wagging tail or a soft purr, however, can enrich the lives of older adults.

Dr. Erin Ray, a clinical assistant professor at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, shares the physical and mental health benefits of older adults having a pet to walk by their side through their golden years.

Four-Legged Therapists

One of the benefits of investing in a companion animal, according to Ray, is that it offers an older population a renewed sense of purpose and responsibility in their daily lives.

“Numerous studies have been conducted to assess the advantages of pet ownership,” Ray said. “Pet owners tend to be more physically active, have a reduced risk of heart disease, and engage in more social interactions with others due to their pets. Consequently, they often experience less loneliness and stress compared to people without pets.”

Email newsletter signup

Having a pet also provides structure to older owners’ days and keeps them busier as they establish and maintain their pet’s daily routine, including regular meals, walks, and play time.

“This routine can provide a mutual benefit, improving physical activity, mental stimulation, and positive interactions for both the owner and their pet,” Ray said.

In addition, pets help fulfill the emotional and caregiving instincts that many humans have, especially for those whose children no longer rely on them for constant care.

“Getting out of bed, getting yourself dressed, and caring for the house and yard tend to be more important when another living creature is relying on you,” Ray said. “Also, pets are often very affectionate and can be great listeners, acting as a confidant for their owner.”

Furry Friendships

A perhaps unexpected consequence of pet ownership for older people is that a pet may bring them out into their neighborhood, attracting neighbors and friendly faces of all kinds, thereby alleviating isolation.

“Older owners with pets are oftentimes more sociable within the neighborhood with both fellow pet owners and people without pets,” Ray said. “Pets often encourage people to step outside for walks or visit public places like dog parks, horse barns, and so on, where they can interact with other people.”

Forming connections in the community becomes much easier with an adorable companion by your side, as people tend to be more comfortable talking to or about an animal rather than directly to a stranger.

Ray also notes that these relationships can often lead to people performing favors for one another, such as house sitting or feeding a neighbor’s pet. This can effectively foster a support system from non-family members to become invested in the well-being of the older adult – especially when family is not nearby.

Challenges And Considerations

The greatest priority in older adult pet ownership is ensuring that the owner can properly care for the animal they are committing to.

Specific challenges older pet owners may encounter include:

Difficulty administering medication for a pet’s chronic illness or other ailment.

Struggling to keep up with more active pets’ physical needs, like frequent walks, playing with toys, or horseback riding.

Getting pets to and from veterinary visits, traveling with owners, or finding care when leaving town.

Ray also identifies behavioral challenges as another potential hurdle for older owners. Extreme co-dependence can lead to high cases of anxiety that can pose occasional dilemmas for an older owner.

Finding The Paw-fect Match

When an older adult is selecting the “purrfect” pet to match the specific needs in their life, there are several important factors to consider.

For example, the size and type of pet is entirely dependent on the person.

“Pets can range from horses, to dogs, to birds, to fish, and everything in between,” Ray said. “A few things owners should consider when choosing a companion are their lifestyle and personal physical abilities; the cost of ownership; and breed characteristics.”

Much like searching for a best friend whose lifestyle aligns with their own, their next furry best friend should desire the day-to-day routine they are able to offer.

“For example, owners who don’t want to or are unable to go on hikes, runs, or long walks may avoid very athletic and high-energy dogs,” Ray said.

Another consideration is being wary of pets that showcase signs of separation anxiety if the owner travels frequently and is unable to bring their nervous furry friend along for the ride.

On a more serious note, older individuals who are more susceptible to autoimmune risks should be cautious when choosing a fish, as some tank environments can carry the potential for disease transmission.

A Lifelong Companion

Investing in a furry friend can bring an immense amount of joy and companionship to an older person’s life, as long as the owner is capable of providing proper care.

Family may play an important role in making this pet ownership possible if they are inclined to assist with the animal’s care to help minimize the challenges experienced by the older owner.

“Oftentimes, the benefits of pet ownership vastly outweigh the potential complications or hurdles for many older people for the right pet,” Ray said. “Ultimately, pet ownership can help an isolated person feel loved and appreciated.”

Pet Talk is a service of the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to vmbs-editor@tamu.edu.