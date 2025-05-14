CCBOE, AmFirst recognize April teacher, staff member of the month Published 8:46 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Cullman County Schools and AmFirst recognize a teacher and staff member each month of the school year who is going above and beyond in their profession.

April Teacher of the Month, Beth Metcalfe teaches 6th grade math at Holly Pond K-8.

“Beth is an exemplary candidate for Teacher of the Month due to her dedication to Holly Pond and its students over her 20-year tenure here,” Danny Weaver, Holly Pond K-8 Assistant Principal, said. “Beth consistently goes above and beyond, eagerly volunteering for events … has a positive attitude and willingly supports her colleagues … and she embodies the values of dedication, enthusiasm and community involvement.”

Staff Member of the Month, Connie Stallings works in the lunchroom at the Child Development Center.

“Connie is one of our hardest working employees,” Emily Smith, Cullman County Child Nutrition Director, said. “She makes it a point to ask each child that comes through the line if they are having a good day, and will take care of them the entire time the are in the lunchroom. She makes sure her students do not leave that lunchroom hungry,” Smith said.

Each teacher and staff member of the month receive a $100 gift card.