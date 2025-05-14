Allbright wins Republican primary for District 11 House seat, will face Democrat Braswell in Aug. 26 General Election Published 2:08 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The House of Representatives District 11 General Election is set after Heath Allbright defeated Don Fallin in the Republican Primary Tuesday, May 13.

With 21 of 22 Cullman County precincts counted, Allbright received 1,444 (50.42%) votes while Fallin received 1,420 (49.58) votes.

Allbright swept Blount County. (Check back for those results). He will face Democrat Alexandria Braswell in the Aug. 26 General Election.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl released the following statement:

“Congratulations to Heath Allbright on winning the Republican nomination for House District 11. We’re grateful to both candidates for stepping forward to serve, and to the voters who participated in this important election. With so much at stake in our state, it’s critical that we continue to elect leaders who will stand for conservative values and fight for the people of Alabama. I look forward to supporting Heath Allbright as we head toward the general election in August.”

This seat became vacant earlier this year when former State Representative Randall Shedd joined the staff of Senate President Pro Tem Garlan Gudger.