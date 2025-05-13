‘Roll Cullman’ coming to Depot Park Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 1

The city of Cullman approved a special event request from the Parks, Recreation and Sports Tourism Department for a brand new, “totally rad” community event scheduled to transform Depot Park into a nostalgic roller skating rink later this month.

CPRST Programs Coordinator Jamie Kirk said the new “Roll Cullman” event would be on Friday, May 30, at Depot Park from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“We’re really excited about this new event at Depot Park,” Kirk said. “We are literally going to turn the back half of the park into a roller skating rink.”

Email newsletter signup

Kirk added that the event would be featuring a 1980s-inspired aesthetic and encouraged participants to lean into the theme by wearing their best vintage outfits.

Those attending the event will need to provide their own skates. A DJ, as well as food vendors, will be on site.

In other business the council:

— Approved a special event request from Helen Allen of the American Cancer Society to hold the annual Cullman County Relay for Life event on Saturday, May 31, at Depot Park.

— Approved to apply for a fiscal year 2026 TAP grant for wheelchair accessible sidewalks at the intersection of 4th Street SW and 3rd Avenue SW and extending south along 3rd Avenue SW to 5th Street SW and then west along 5th Street SW to the intersection of 4th Avenue SW.

— Awarded a $2.7 million bid to construct a hangar at the Cullman Regional Airport to Newell, Park and Eleazer Construction, LLC.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.