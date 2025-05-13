PREP GOLF: West Point boys claim Class 5A title; Cullman’s Drake, West Point girls finish runners-up at state tournament Published 11:39 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

West Point’s third-place finish at last year’s Class 5A state golf tournament didn’t sit well with Bailey Sutter.

“It was a fun year,” he told The Times back then, “but we didn’t get the job done.”

So the Warriors went back to work — grinding through range sessions and practice rounds in order to make sure they’d be ready at the door when the next opportunity knocked.

Mission accomplished.

Bailey Sutter (134) and Rawlin Sutter (139) finished a combined 15-under par across two rain-soaked days of competition at RTJ Oxmoor Valley, guiding West Point (+24) to an eight-shot victory and the coveted Blue Map trophy — the first in program history.

Bailey Sutter claimed medalist honors for a second straight year and was joined on the All-Tournament team by Rawlin Sutter. TB Pendley (156) and Brooks Wilkins (171) provided the other counting scores for the Warriors, who knocked off Bayside Academy (+32), Guntersville (+42) and Andalusia (+99) for the top prize.

“I’m very proud of this team,” West Point coach Don Lynn said. “We have had this goal all season, but these guys were champions long before the AHSAA gave them a trophy. They are great young men that pray for one another, support each other and love each other. They showed some resiliency in tough conditions. They didn’t have their best stuff, but they found a way to get the job done. We are especially happy to send TB out with a state championship — he’s been a great leader for our team.”

Cullman’s Will Drake delivered a monster performance as well to close out his prep career, carding an 8-under 64 to register a two-day total of 133 and place runner-up in Class 6A. The Jacksonville State signee birdied six of his final seven holes to finish just one stroke back of Spain Park’s Chase Kyes.

West Point’s girls, meanwhile, placed runner-up in Class 4A-5A for a second consecutive season.

Brooklyn Sutter (149) led the way and finished tied for third individually. Charli Aris (165) and Allie Freeman (184) also contributed counting scores to help the Warriors (+66) edge Houston Academy by just four shots and secure the Red Map trophy. Tuscaloosa Academy (+6) won the state title.

Vinemont’s Abby Lee shot a two-day total of 169 to finish fifth individually in the Class 1A-3A competition.