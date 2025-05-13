CCBOE announces new principals Published 2:21 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Cullman County Board of Education is expected to solidify administrative changes largely tied to a previously announced restructuring plan by approving seven principal contracts during its upcoming meeting on Monday, May 19.

Superintendent Shane Barnette has recommended West Point Elementary principal Michael Lindsey to serve as the first principal of the newly approved Hanceville Primary School.

“I’m truly excited to join the Hanceville Primary family,” Lindsey said in a statement. “My time at West Point was a gift and I’m so thankful for the relationships and growth we experienced together. I look forward to building new connections at Hanceville where every child is valued, loved and allowed to shine.”

West Point High School assistant principal Shannon Anderson will step into fill Lindsey’s role as principal of West Point Elementary.

“I am truly honored to join West Point Elementary School as principal,” Anderson said in a press release. “I look forward to partnering with our dedicated staff, supportive families and incredible students to foster a safe, nurturing and inspiring learning environment where every child can thrive.”

Meanwhile, Hanceville Elementary assistant principal Troy Taylor was also recommended for a promotion to principal following the retirement of current principal Stacie Olinger.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to be the new principal of Hanceville Elementary,” Taylor said in a press release. “We look forward to continuing the traditions and culture we are working to improved at Hanceville Elementary.”

A newcomer to Cullman County Schools, Erica Rutherford, was recommended to fill the shoes of Fairview Elementary School principal Marty Hardman, who recently announced his retirement. Rutherford currently serves as Arab Elementary School assistant principal.

“I’m so excited to join the team at Fairview Elementary School,” Rutherford said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I’ve been dedicated to supporting students and helping teachers grow. I cannot wait to continue that work at Fairview. It’s already clear to me that Fairview is a special place. And, I’m truly looking forward to being part of this amazing school community.”

Current Good Hope Primary School Assistant Principal Ashley Uhrig will now lead the school.

Uhrig previously taught Kindergarten and 1st-grade at Good Hope Primary as well as serving as the school’s reading specialist.

“It is with heartfelt gratitude and great excitement that I step into the role of principal at Good Hope Primary School. After serving as assistant principal, I am deeply honored to continue this journey with the Good Hope family. It’s a great day to be a raider,” Uhrig said in the release.

Holly Pond K-8 assistant principal Danny Weaver was also recommended as principal of Holly Pond Middle School when the campus reverts back to separate middle and elementary schools at the beginning of the upcoming school year.

“I am so excited about the opportunity to serve the students, staff and community as the new principal of Holly Pond Middle School. Holly Pond is a very special place where everyone supports and looks out for one another, and I could not be more proud to call it home,” Weaver said in a statement.

Lastly, Vinemont Middle School assistant principal Todd Johnson was recommended to fill the vacancy created by the announcement of Kyle Chamblee’s — the current principal — transition to the district’s transportation director.

“I look forward to working with a seasoned staff that does an outstanding job. I welcome the challenges and opportunities this new position will bring,” Johnson said in a statement.

Pending board approval, all new principals will begin their respective roles on July 1.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.