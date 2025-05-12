‘READY TO TAKE ON THE CHALLENGE’: Morris to spread wings at Good Hope as 1st-time varsity coach Published 9:15 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

1 of 1

Griffin Morris is no stranger to success.

Not as a standout basketball player at Holly Pond.

Not when he helped propel the Broncos to a Final Four berth as a junior.

Email newsletter signup

Not after putting together a senior season that led to him being named The Times’ All-Area Player of the Year.

And not as a varsity assistant at Good Hope, where he’s played a key role in the team’s success during his four seasons on the bench — all while overseeing the junior varsity program.

So when the school needed a replacement for longtime coach Drew Adams, who departed for the same position at Cold Springs in April, it seemed only natural to turn to Morris.

That’s exactly what Good Hope did, too, hiring the 25-year-old earlier this month to continue the vast success — four 20-plus win campaigns and three county crowns — Morris has contributed to during his tenure with the Red and White.

Color him excited … and perhaps nervous.

“I’d definitely say a little of both,” Morris told The Times. “I’m incredibly thankful to step into a role I’ve dreamed about for a long time. At the same time, following someone like Drew is no easy task. He’s built a strong foundation here, but I feel like I’ve been mentored well over the past several years — and I’m grateful for the trust that’s been placed in me. I’m ready to take on the challenge.”

Morris certainly has a pool of experience to draw from, beginning with his father and former Holly Pond varsity boys coach Mitch Morris, who won more than 300 games with the Broncos and will serve as Griffin’s assistant next season — a full-circle moment in the truest sense.

Toss in Adams and his father — former Holly Pond varsity girls coach Scott Adams — and Morris feels he can handle anything that comes his way as he forges his path.

“I’ve learned so much under Drew,” he said. “One of the biggest things he taught me was the importance of being organized and prepared in everything you do. He, Scott and my dad have all helped shape my perspective on coaching by reminding me that wins and losses do matter, but they’re not the most important thing. Ultimately, my job is to help mold these young men into godly husbands and fathers. That’s the mission I’ll continue while also building my voice and approach moving forward.”

That all starts by crafting character through several principles — much the same way he learned.

“My goal is to pour into my players the same way others poured into me — by modeling hard work, discipline and accountability every day,” Morris said. “I want to help these guys become the best players they can be, and even more importantly, grow into the kind of young men who can make a difference off the court.”