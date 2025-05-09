Sixth graders learn importance of natural resources during FAWN program Published 7:57 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Local sixth graders had the opportunity to learn about the natural resources surrounding them in Cullman County.

FAWN (Forestry Awareness Week Now), hosted by the Cullman County Natural Resources Planning Committee (NRPC) fulfills a mission to provide natural resources education across Cullman County. This year’s FAWN marked the 30th year hosting.

FAWN is organized by volunteers on the NRPC comprised of employees from local agriculture agencies, landowners, Master Gardeners and others.

On May 6 and May 8, students gathered at Sportsman Lake Park to rotate through stations featuring a variety of topics focusing on natural resources including:

— “Skins and Skulls.” Led by Alabama Fish and Game staff, students learned about animal skulls and pelts native to Alabama.

— “Alabama Water Watch.” Led by staff at the Cullman County Extension Agency, students learned about monitoring water quality by assessing macro invertebrate.

— “Tree ID.” Led by volunteers, students learned how to identify trees in the Wildflower Garden located at the park.

— “Wood products.” Led by forestry commission staff, students learned about the different products made from wood.

More than 800 students from East and West Elementary, St. Paul’s, Sacred Heart, Cullman Christian, Good Hope, Hanceville, Holly Pond, Vinemont and Cold Springs and homeschoolers participated.

The goal of FAWN is to educate youth about the natural resources that surrounds them and make known what is available in Cullman County,” County Extension Director Kira Sims said. “The hope is these youth will remember some of this information as they become landowners one day and strive to be good stewards of the land and water around them. The field day is a great opportunity to get these youth out of the classroom and to a place in Cullman County that is full of natural resources. This exposure to nature in such a digital world can be refreshing.”