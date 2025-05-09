PREP BASEBALL PLAYOFFS: Addison’s postseason run ends with Hackleburg sweep

Published 2:22 am Friday, May 9, 2025

By Jake Winfrey

Addison’s first trip to the Class 1A semifinals since 1995 ended in a two-game sweep at the hands of Hackleburg on Thursday.

The No. 3 Bulldogs (27-11) dropped Game 1 against the second-ranked Panthers 8-2 before seeing their outstanding season end with a 13-3 loss in the nightcap.

Hackleburg (31-7) will play No. 5 Brantley or No. 6 Leroy in the championship series next week.

Addison, meanwhile, won the Area 14 title and reeled off postseason triumphs against Skyline, Pickens Academy and Lynn before coming up short on Thursday.

Game 1

Hackleburg 8, Addison 2

Stone Talley: 2-for-3

Lane Stewart: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

 

Game 2

Hackleburg 13, Addison 3

Jed Wilkins: 2-for-3 (HR), RBI

Stone Talley: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs

