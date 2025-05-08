PREP SOFTBALL: Season ends for 4 local teams at regionals Published 3:10 am Thursday, May 8, 2025

1 of 1

The softball season ended for Addison, Cold Springs, Good Hope and Hanceville at their respective regional tournaments this week.

Addison and Hanceville competed at the East Regional in Albertville, while Cold Springs and Good Hope took part in the North Regional in Florence.

See capsules below.

Email newsletter signup

Class 1A (East Regional)

Spring Garden 9, Addison 2

Mackenzie Carter: 2-for-3, RBI

Appalachian 19, Addison 7

Savannah Miller: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Katie Barrett: 2-for-3

AnnaBeth Powell: 2-for-4

Class 2A (North Regional)

Lindsay Lane 14, Cold Springs 3

Stats were unavailable

Tuscaloosa Academy 16, Cold Springs 14

Kaydance Williams: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Adriana Young: 1-for-5, 2 RBIs

Class 3A (East Regional)

Ohatchee 11, Hanceville 2

Karrigan Pipkin: 2-for-3

Bella Spinks: 1-for-3, RBI

Randolph County 12, Hanceville 11

Bella Spinks: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Karrigan Pipkin: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs

Piper Butts: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Lakin McBee: 1-for-1, RBI

Laila Lewis: 1-for-5, RBI

Class 4A (North Regional)

Good Hope 11, Dora 1

Lizzy Steed: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kylee Smith: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Molly Benefield: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs | 3 IP, H, 0 ER, 6 K

Campbell Koch: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Hamilton 3, Good Hope 2

Lizzy Steed: 3-for-4

Molly Benefield: 1-for-1, 2 RBIs | 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R (0 ER), 2 K

Cordova 3, Good Hope 2

Lizzy Steed: 2-for-3

Kylee Smith: 2-for-3

Campbell Koch: 1-for-2, RBI

Molly Benefield: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (0 ER), 4 K