PREP SOFTBALL: Season ends for 4 local teams at regionals
Published 3:10 am Thursday, May 8, 2025
The softball season ended for Addison, Cold Springs, Good Hope and Hanceville at their respective regional tournaments this week.
Addison and Hanceville competed at the East Regional in Albertville, while Cold Springs and Good Hope took part in the North Regional in Florence.
See capsules below.
Class 1A (East Regional)
Spring Garden 9, Addison 2
Mackenzie Carter: 2-for-3, RBI
Appalachian 19, Addison 7
Savannah Miller: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
Katie Barrett: 2-for-3
AnnaBeth Powell: 2-for-4
Class 2A (North Regional)
Lindsay Lane 14, Cold Springs 3
Stats were unavailable
Tuscaloosa Academy 16, Cold Springs 14
Kaydance Williams: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Adriana Young: 1-for-5, 2 RBIs
Class 3A (East Regional)
Ohatchee 11, Hanceville 2
Karrigan Pipkin: 2-for-3
Bella Spinks: 1-for-3, RBI
Randolph County 12, Hanceville 11
Bella Spinks: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Karrigan Pipkin: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs
Piper Butts: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs
Lakin McBee: 1-for-1, RBI
Laila Lewis: 1-for-5, RBI
Class 4A (North Regional)
Good Hope 11, Dora 1
Lizzy Steed: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kylee Smith: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Molly Benefield: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs | 3 IP, H, 0 ER, 6 K
Campbell Koch: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Hamilton 3, Good Hope 2
Lizzy Steed: 3-for-4
Molly Benefield: 1-for-1, 2 RBIs | 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R (0 ER), 2 K
Cordova 3, Good Hope 2
Lizzy Steed: 2-for-3
Kylee Smith: 2-for-3
Campbell Koch: 1-for-2, RBI
Molly Benefield: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R (0 ER), 4 K