McBride, Kerber receive Fr. Luke Fazi award

Published 7:13 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

By Special to The Times

From left,School Chaplain, Fr. Linus Kluscarits, Abigail McBride, Madilyn Kerber and Tim Burleson, Athletic Director. Courtesy photo

Abigail McBride and Madilyn Kerber received the Fr. Luke Fazi Award at the recent St. Bernard Athletic Awards Ceremony in the Fazi-Richard Athletic Center. This award is named in honor of Fr. Luke Fazi who was athletic director, coach and mentor for hundreds of St. Bernard athletes.

It is the most prestigious award presented to a St. Bernard athletes. Candidates for the award must excel in two major sports, perform at the highest level of their ability and be a leader in athletic competitions

