Amy Wood seeking Place 4 on Cullman City School Board Published 11:33 pm Thursday, May 8, 2025

Local business woman Amy Wood has announced she is running for the Cullman City Board of Education, Place 4.

Wood has spent 28 years as an interior designer in her family’s business, Cullman Cabinet & Supply.

“As a proud graduate of Cullman High School and dedicated community leader, I am running with a heart for service and a vision for all students to thrive,” Wood said in a statement announcing her candidacy.

“I have a well-rounded perspective on long-term planning, design and stewardship — skills that translate directly into supporting school system growth and facilities.”

Wood noted all four of her children — Olivia, Nicholas, Alexander and Wilson — are graduates of Cullman High School and were actively involved in SGA, band, theatre and cross-country.

“Through years of cheering from the sidelines, volunteering behind the scenes and staying connected with faculty and families, I have gained a deep understanding of the needs and strengths of Cullman’s school community.”

Wood sated she would advocate for students with special needs and ensure that every child had access to “meaningful educational opportunities.”

Wood is a lifetime member of First Baptist Church and current President of the Cullman Regional Foundation. She is also active in the CRMC Service Guild, Share Club, a longtime board member of the Cullman City Schools Foundation and a member of Cullman Women’s League.

“I am committed to giving back, and it is woven into every area of my life,” Wood added.

“I believe we can protect what makes Cullman so special while welcoming new families with open arms. It starts with strong schools, strong values and putting our students first.

The Cullman City municipal election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.