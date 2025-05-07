$1M FAA grant to fund new midfield taxiway at Cullman Regional Airport Published 8:12 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $1,011,708 in federal Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) to support improvements to Folsom Field at Cullman Regional Airport.

“… federal investments in airport infrastructure are vital to supporting economic growth and public safety across North Alabama,” Congressman Robert Aderholt said in a press release. “By upgrading and expanding our aviation facilities, we are ensuring they can continue to serve our communities for years to come.”

The funds will go toward construction of a new 600-foot midfield taxiway to accommodate increased aircraft activity. This grant funds Phase 2, which includes the construction phase of the project.

Email newsletter signup

Ben Harrison, Director of Cullman Regional Airport, praised the funding and the collaborative effort behind the project.

“We are thankful for this grant and the opportunities it will provide to develop the airport for the next 10–15 years,” Harrison said in a press release. “After careful collaboration with the airport board, city council, county commission, ALDOT Aeronautics, the FAA and our engineers, we have a good project that will help our entire community continue to advance forward and meet the ever-changing needs in aviation.”

Albertville Regional Airport’s Thomas J. Brumlik Field was awarded $939,038.