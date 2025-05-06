Holly Pond announces poll workers Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

1 of 1

HOLLY POND — The town of Holly Pond announced four poll workers for the upcoming municipal election scheduled for Tuesday, August 26, during a brief meeting Monday, May 5.

As has been the case with many municipalities located in Alabama’s 11th District, the town of Holly Pond’s usual plans for local elections was disrupted by the announcement that a special election to replace former Rep. Randall Shedd would be held on the same day.

State law prohibits local officials or the town’s employees from participating in municipal elections and requires that the elections take place in different locations.

Email newsletter signup

On Monday, Mayor Carla Hart four residents — Carolyn Bryan, Tracey Stephens, Stephanie Bryan and Heidi Walker — had agreed to provide their services during the local election, which has been relocated to the Holly Pond Community Center. Council members will be able to work the polls for the District 11 election at the usual site of the Holly Pond Volunteer Fire Department.

In other business the council agreed to allow Hart to pursue recreational grant funding, which, if awarded, could be used to fund various upgrades at the town’s sports complex.

Patrick Camp may be reached by email at patrick.camp@cullmantimes.com or by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.