Berlin secures ALDOT grant funding Published 2:41 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The town of Berlin will be receiving just under $300,000 as part of the most recent round of funding from the Alabama Department of Transportation’s annual grant program through the Rebuild Alabama Act.

“Alabama is on the move, and through Rebuild Alabama, we’re laying the foundation for a stronger, safer future,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement released Friday, May 1. “Thanks to our sustained investment, a recent national study ranked Alabama as having the second-best roads in the country. From resurfacing rural routes in Lamar to widening major highways in Cullman, we’re not just paving roads, we’re paving the way for opportunity.”

In total, Ivey announced nearly $8 million in funding to 26 various road and bridge projects throughout the state in the first round of ALDOT funding for 2025.

The Berlin project will consist of resurfacing a portion Mt. Carmel Drive from U.S. Highway 278 to County Road 1614/1615 near Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. The project will also include realigning the intersection of County Roads 1614 and 1615.

