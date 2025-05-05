David Wiggins announces candidacy for Cullman City Schools Board of Education, Place 2 Published 9:09 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Former educator David Wiggins has declared his candidacy for the Cullman City Schools Board of Education, Place 2.

“This decision comes after careful consideration, much deliberation, many conversations and an abundance of prayer,” Wiggins posted on his Facebook page. “Cullman has accepted both me and my family since our arrival in 2006, and I simply seek to give back to my adopted hometown.

“As a career educator, I have discovered that retiring as principal of East Elementary School did not dimmish the passion or calling to serve the students and the faculties within our great system. It is my intention to be an advocate for students, parents and teachers while working with the superintendent and fellow Board members to ensure that our system remain vigilant in ensuring school safety, academic preparedness and personal development while also being fiscally responsible.

“I do not take this decision lightly, and I look forward to visiting with many familiar faces, as well as meeting new friends along this journey.”

After retiring from education in 2023, Wiggins joined Premier Bank of the South. He is currently a member of the United Way of Cullman County Board of Directors.