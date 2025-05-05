Clint Hollingsworth seeking District 12 house seat Published 5:05 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

Clint Hollingsworth has announced he is running for the Alabama House of Representatives District 12 seat in the special Republican Primary Election scheduled for July 15.

“I am running for the Alabama House of Representatives because I believe our community deserves an experienced leader who will fight to get us a seat at the table,” Hollingsworth stated in a press release. “I am excited about the opportunity to make a difference in Cullman County and will do this through teamwork, open communication, transparency and building consensus. I’m ready to get to work and fight for District 12.

“As a small business owner, I understand the challenges our families and businesses face. I know what it’s like to juggle family and work while worrying about making ends meet. I’m running for State Representative to ensure that our district has a strong, conservative voice in the legislature and that we work to create solutions to improve the lives of all Cullman County residents.

According to a statement from his campaign, Hollingsworth pledges to address issues with a “common-sense, conservative approach” and “believes in learning as much as he can about an issue and listening to the concerns of his constituents before making a decision.”

“I commit to serve the people of Cullman County with integrity and be a strong conservative voice in Montgomery,” Hollingsworth said in press release. “I care deeply for this community and will always put the needs of my constituents first.”

Hollingsworth is currently serving his fourth term on the Cullman City Council in Place 4 and chairs the council’s tourism committee.

Hollingsworth is a graduate of Cullman High School. He attended Wallace State Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree from Athens State University. Hollingsworth is the owner of D1 Motor Cars which specializes in “unique, hard-to-find vehicles.” Years prior to owning his own business, he was manager at College Tire in Hanceville. Hollingsworth and his wife Leslie (York) have five children, one of whom lives on in memory, and they are expecting their first grandchild in May. In his spare time, Hollingsworth can be found at one of the many festivals, events or gatherings in the community. He and his family are very active in their church, Grace Chapel.

The Special Republican Primary Election is scheduled for July 15.